TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.

According to the Taylorsville City Police Department, Darrian Deajurrey Williams, 29, of San Leandro, Calif., and Aubrianna Thompkins, 27, of Tracy, Calif., were arrested last week on suspicion of retail theft and drug possession.

They were arrested in Carson City, Nev., back in September 2022 for multiple counts of grand larceny, commercial burglary, conspiracy to obtain money using stolen credit cards and other offenses. The two women were most likely out on bail when they were arrested in Taylorsville. Police also said they matched the description of two suspects wanted out of Rock Springs, Wyo., for wallet theft.

Williams and Thompkins told police that they were returning to California from Iowa when questioned. They also reportedly admitted to police that their M.O. involves stealing shoppers’ wallets while they were distracted and then using their credit cards. Taylorsville Police said they tried to steal several individuals’ wallets while they were in Taylorsville but were unsuccessful each time.

Williams’ Mercedes-Benz with temporary tags was impounded, according to Taylorsville Police.

This two-day operation resulted in a total of 10 arrests for theft-related crimes, drug offenses and outstanding warrants. More than $1,000 in merchandise was reportedly recovered and returned to the stores.

Taylorsville Police coordinated this multi-agency operation with the help of the Utah Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Statewide Economy Unit, Sandy Police Department, West Jordan Police Department and United States Department of Homeland Security.