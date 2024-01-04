AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities say the deaths of two elderly people in American Fork are being treated as suspicious, as there were concerning elements discovered Wednesday in the home where the bodies were found.

“There are some circumstances inside of the home that … lead us to believe the deaths are suspicious,” American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul told reporters on Thursday.

“Obviously, everything is very early on, and there’s not a specific indication as to exactly what happened yet,” he added.

The bodies of the two people are believed to have been in the home for several weeks, since sometime in November. Their names have yet to be released.



“They did appear to be in intermediate to advanced stages of decomposition,” Paul said. “So we do believe that they’ve been there for some time. We don’t have an idea of how long.”

Officers responded to the home near the intersection of 200 North and Center Street to conduct a welfare check Wednesday afternoon.

Someone had called the police saying two individuals who lived there haven’t been seen since November. The caller noted that their vehicles hadn’t moved and there was no activity in the home.

Autopsy reports are expected to shed more light on what happened.



While police said the deaths are suspicious, they noted that there is no indication to believe the local public is in danger.