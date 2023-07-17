SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — Two were arrested after North Davis SWAT executed a search warrant on a Syracuse home on Monday, according to Syracuse Police.

Erin Matlock, 46, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges while Timothy McBride, 43, was arrested on charges of identity fraud, burglary, and forgery.

The search warrant, which was categorized as a “no-knock” warrant, meaning officers do not have to knock upon entering the residence, was executed 9 a.m. Monday morning, July 17.

Police redirected traffic for the incident, closing off southbound traffic on 2000 West at SR-193 for the duration of the search. Traffic was diverted to SR-193 at that time.

The home was reportedly “fortified” and had surveillance equipment. The situation has since been resolved and traffic is flowing normally, police said.

“Thank you for your patience this morning,” Syracuse Police stated.

No further information is available at this time.