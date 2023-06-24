MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested two men in connection to an allegedly gang-related shooting that involved “more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired,” according to a press release.

Axel Jose Pineda Mondragon, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Armando Ramirez, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm, and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

A 16-year-old was reportedly shot in the incident, which occurred on Friday, June 9, resulting in a gunshot wound to his foot that required emergency surgery. Police say the injury happened during an exchange of gunfire in a Salt Lake City parking lot on the 3200 block of S Richmond St.

Police responded to the shooting at around 10:40 p.m., and found “several parked cars with bullet holes and shell casings on the ground,” a release states.

Police believe two cars had pulled into the parking lot, and that “at least one person” in one of the cars opened fire at a truck with two people standing nearby. One person by the parked truck reportedly returned fire.

Officers found around 50 shell casings at the scene, and believe that “at least six firearms were used,” the release states. Police believe that the shooting was between rival gang members.

Around two weeks later, on Friday, June 23, SLCPD officers saw Ramirez walking near 800 W North Temple. They reportedly knew Ramirez had an outstanding warrant, and when they went to stop him, he “immediately took off running,” a release states.

Officers were able to catch up with Ramirez and made the arrest. He was reportedly in possession of a handgun at the time.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown says the shooting could have had “far more devastating consequences.” Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and believe there are people in the community with more details about the case, including the identities of other suspects.

“We will continue to do everything we can to combat gang and gun violence in our city and we will not tolerate it,” Chief Brown states.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.