TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Two gun store employees have been accused of stealing $41,000 worth of guns, ammo, parts, and accessories from the Taylorsville store they worked at over the course of two years.

Stephen Daniel Cord, 41, of Tremonton faces five counts of retail theft and one count of pattern of unlawful activity, both second-degree felonies. Matthew Robert Provard, 25, of South Jordan has been charged with one count of retail theft and one count of pattern of unlawful activity, both second-degree felonies.

The store owner reportedly became suspicious of his employee’s activity following an audit and submitted a tip to the Attorney General’s Office. Agents from the Crimes Against State Economy (CASE) Strike Force launched an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of Cord and Provard.

According to court documents, the two employees used the gun shop’s “point of sale system” to fraudulently give themselves store credit, which they then used later “purchase” firearms, ammo, and more. Cameras also allegedly showed Cord and Provard hiding products in the backroom, concealing them in a backpack to take home later.

(Image courtesy of the Utah Attorney General’s Office)

(Image courtesy of the Utah Attorney General’s Office)

Cord reportedly purchased 27 firearms, five serialized gun parts, and two silencers using fraudulent store credit. Provard allegedly bought a gun described as a Sons of Liberty Rifle using a “bogus deposit” for himself.

“The defendant and other employee are engaged in a criminal enterprise to obtain firearms, ammunition, gun parts, optics, and firearm accessories and profit from the trade or sale [of] these illegally obtained items,” the charging documents read.

Agents from the CASE Strike Force reportedly recovered at least $41,000 in equipment upon the arrest of the two men. An undisclosed controlled substance was allegedly also recovered during the arrest, for which the Attorney General’s Office said charges are still pending.