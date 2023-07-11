SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man has turned himself in after running from the scene of a crash that left a 59-year-old man on a bicycle dead Sunday morning, July 9, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m., police received a call about a crash involving a bicyclist near Redwood Rd. and Indiana Ave.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 59-year-old man, on the ground with critical injuries. Officers, paramedics, and Salt Lake City Fire personnel all provided life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Police believe the driver was heading north on Redwood Rd. and hit the victim as he also rode northbound. The driver reportedly did not stop and continued north on Redwood Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Redwood Rd. was closed from Indiana Ave. to 700 South for several hours following the crash, which marked the 10th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.

“Our detectives located the SUV after the driver, a 19-year-old man, turned himself in. Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office to file the appropriate charges,” SLCPD states.

No further information is available at this time.