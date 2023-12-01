SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 19-year-old has been arrested for shooting a man during a fight outside of a Salt Lake City house party, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Oct. 8, at around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of South State St. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a 20-year-old man that had been shot. Paramedics took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives learned Andre Ruiz, 19, had attended a large party on the 800 block of South Edison St. Police said a fight started inside the house and eventually continued outside.

According to SLCPD, Ruiz saw a man punch two of his friends. Ruiz allegedly then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg. The man ran away from Ruiz, who reportedly continued shooting at him.

Ruiz eventually got into a car and left, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 1, with the help of the SLCPD SWAT Team, the Gang Unit executed a search warrant on a residence as part of the investigation. During the search, Ruiz was safely taken into custody.

Police said they found a shell casing, fraudulent Utah Driver’s License, and disposable THC cartridges at the residence. Ruiz is reportedly prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions.

Ruiz was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, forgery, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This incident also resulted in the death of a passenger who was in a car escaping from the scene. The driver of that car crashed at 1100 East 900 South after failing to navigate a roundabout while speeding, causing the car to roll, police said.

That individual died at the scene of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.