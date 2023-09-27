WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley Police Department said it has arrested a man who is a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old man earlier this month.

West Valley Police said Esteban Galvez, 18, was taken into custody after a traffic stop near 4100 South Redwood Road on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Galvez was identified as a person of interest after a fatal shooting on Friday, Sept. 15. Police said the victim, Brian Torres, 21, was shot and killed near the area of 2800 West and 2700 South in West Valley. Galvez was reported to have left his Magna home on foot after the shooting and was believed to be in the Orem area, at the time.

West Valley said Galvez was taken into custody without incident during the traffic stop and was booked into jail for homicide.