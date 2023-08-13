SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 17-year-old male was seriously injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City overnight, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police said the investigation started shortly before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. An officer reportedly heard gunshots being fired near Wood Ave. and Major St.

“The officer saw several cars and people quickly leaving the area,” a release states.

The officer then started checking for suspects, victims, and witnesses, police said. Multiple shell casings were reportedly found on the ground on the 1400 block of S Major St.

Based on the initial investigation, officers believe someone started shooting towards several people on S Major St., and two people began firing back. Officers have reportedly identified the two individuals who shot back, and both are cooperating with the investigation.

Police do not know who shot the 17-year-old, and his role in the incident is still under investigation. Though his injuries are described as serious, they are not life-threatening at this time, police said.

“Anyone with information about this case, including surveillance video, or photos or cellphone video, capturing the events before, during, and after the shooting, should call 801-799-3000,” a release states.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation.