OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old girl died after she was struck by a car in Orem on Monday, Oct. 16, according to the Orem City Police Department.

In a press release, Orem PD said the girl was hit in the area of 400 South Vineyard Road. Details of the incident are limited, however, police said first responders provided life-saving treatment to the girl on the scene. Despite the efforts, the 17-year-old died due to her injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the 17-year-old but shared their sympathies to all who were affected by the accident.

Officers said the driver who struck the girl stayed on the scene and cooperated with police in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Major Accident Investigation Team.