TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Taylorsville Police today and accused of being the suspect that fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School during a dispute with students on Jan. 26.

Taylorsville detectives reportedly determined it was the 17-year-old who fired the weapon and arrested him without incident on Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8:30 a.m. He was booked into Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing multiple charges including felony counts of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released as he is a minor and facing possible charges in Utah’s Juvenile Court.

Police said through their investigation of the incident, they determined the dispute involved several students in the parking lot. Authorities reportedly found a gun casing and initially detained three students while looking for three others.

The other three students were detained later in the week and reportedly questioned by detectives. Police say the five students were not arrested but may face disciplinary action by the high school and the school district.

The report of shots fired last Thursday placed Taylorsville Police and School District officials on alert, causing a lockdown at Taylorsville High for more than two hours.

Surrounding schools including three nearby elementary schools and Bennion Junior High School were also placed on a lockout protocol as a precaution to the incident.