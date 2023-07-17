WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, according to West Valley City Police.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on July 16, officers responded to the area of 3400 South Loon Ct. on a report of a male who had been shot.

Police said other callers reported that three minors, all boys, had run from the scene heading northbound.

“Several officers” responded to the scene, according to West Valley City Police, where they detained the three boys, one age 14, and two age 15. The officers were able to detain the boys without incident.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, reportedly had a gunshot wound to the right leg, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and is expected to survive, police said.

The identities of the victim and suspects are not being released due to their ages.