WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A teenage girl was killed after a rock pillar reportedly fell on her in West Bountiful.

At around 1:33 p.m., a 16-year-old girl and her friends were visiting a property near 800 W Heritage Point Lane when a rock pillar accidentally fell on her.

According to a press release by West Bountiful City Police Department, the girl was transported to Lakeview Hospital in critical condition but eventually succumbed to her injuries.

At this time, the victim’s information will not be released out of sensitivity for the family and those involved, the release states.

Davis Behavioral Health was reportedly on the scene offering counseling services to those involved.