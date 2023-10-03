UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding an e-bike in Eagle Mountain Tuesday morning, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 3, a 16-year-old girl was riding an e-bike near Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain.

Authorities said she was hit by a car that turned in front of her.

She was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and is said to be in fair condition. She was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital via Intermountain Life Flight.

Her family has been notified of the crash, though the girl’s identity is being withheld from the public due to her age.

Authorities said the driver of the car is the one who called 911 after the crash, and that they are cooperating with deputies at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.