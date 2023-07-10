SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Mayor Jenny Wilson is asking everyone to submit comments on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The deadline to submit comments is July 29.

In May 2023 the Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved a transportation plan which includes the building of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

But Mayor Wilson said she has concerns with some parts of the plan, including the LCC Gondola.

Wilson said she has concerns with UDOT’s environmental justice analysis, particularly how it relates to the question of social equity and access. She said she believes everyone should have access to public lands, regardless of income.

However, Wilson said the gondola could create a situation where low-income, or middle-income families could be precluded from recreating in Little Cottonwood Canyon above the area where the tolling starts unless they are willing to pay for the gondola ride. Wilson said the toll is currently predicted to cost 25-30 per vehicle.

The final Environmental Impact Statement recognizes this predicament, and states that cost-conscious populations could “wait to recreate after peak hours.”

She also believes UDOT should have more thoroughly assessed the viability of electric bus use in LCC.

UDOT made the following statement regarding electric buses:

“Because electric bus technology is still evolving, electric buses were eliminated from consideration” and “[t]he reason electric buses were not included in the analysis was not to make one alternative look better but rather to give UDOT the option to use diesel buses if necessary.”

For more information on the proposed Gondola, and to submit a comment on the plan, you can visit the Utah transportation improvement program website. Once there, either complete the general comment form or click on the project on the map to leave a comment.

You can also provide comments and ask questions at one of two WFRC open houses: