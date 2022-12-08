DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 an Amazon semi-truck jackknifed on I-15 northbound near 14200 South blocking the right lanes just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. A car getting on the interstate merged over to avoid the semi and was hit by a pickup truck “traveling at significantly higher speed.”

A semi-truck with two tankers of crude oil was also reportedly traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control, sliding into the back of the Amazon truck. Roden says that is when the back tanker of the semi-truck came detached and overturned, blocking the middle lanes.

In the rollover, the back tanker “became compromised” and spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil onto the interstate. An SUV struck the debris and also became disabled.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Sgt. Roden said Hazmat, fire, UDOT, and environmental groups are on the scene and assisting with cleanup. While crews clean the incident, Northbound I-15 near 14200 South is closed, and will be expected to be open in two to three hours, but could be closed longer depending on clean up. . Traffic is being diverted off Exit 288.

“Traffic can take the frontage road northbound to Bangerter Highway where they can get back on Northbound I-15,” said Sgt. Roden.