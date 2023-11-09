WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A 15-year-old was charged on Wednesday in connection to a stabbing that took place in the parking lot of Copper Hills High School last week.

The 15-year-old, whose identity will remain anonymous due to his age, has been charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and two counts of use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 2, police responded to reports of a stabbing around 12:30 p.m. in the east parking lot of the school, causing the three high schools in the area to go into lockdown.

When police arrived, they say they found a student “lying on the curb with his shirt off and a large amount of blood on his person,” according to documents.

The victim, who was allegedly stabbed five times on his left side, was transported to the hospital where he had two emergency surgeries. He is now in stable condition.

Detectives used witness statements and surveillance footage to identify the suspect. When taken into custody, police say the juvenile had blood on his arms and a butterfly-style knife in his pocket that “appeared to have blood on it.”

Documents say this was the second fight that day involving two groups of juveniles. In the first fight, the suspect allegedly started it by punching a student. Another juvenile allegedly started the second fight by knocking the 15-year-old suspect down which led to the stabbing.

Police say the suspect confirmed to them that he had a knife and had placed it in his pocket prior to the second fight.