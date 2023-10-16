MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old boy is missing out of Magna, according to Unified Police.

Darin Fryer, 14, was last seen in the Magna area on Friday, Oct. 13.

Fryer is described as 5’9″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Darin Fryer (Courtesy of Unified Police)

Police said he may have run away from home.

If you have any information regarding Fryer’s whereabouts, please call Investigator Blakeslee with the Unified Police – Magna Precinct at 385-468-9858 and reference case number 23-109700.

No further information is available at this time.