UPDATE: 2/3/2023 2:03 p.m.

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.

Officials say the girl’s name is Sierra Corvin. She has been described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds with strawberry blonde hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

According to Herriman PD, she left Fort Herriman Middle School at around 10:00 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Corvin is reportedly considered to be at risk.

Anyone with information that could help lead to locating Corvin is asked to call Herriman PD at 801-840-4000.