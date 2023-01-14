SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by a truck Thursday evening, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The Jones family has told authorities that their 14-year-old son, Zander Jones, passed away. Zander reportedly died in the hospital after a tragic accident in Echo, Utah on the evening of Jan. 12.

Cpt. Andrew Wright told ABC4 deputies responded to what they initially thought was an auto-pedestrian accident around 6 p.m. on Echo Rd.

Zander and a friend were reportedly riding two four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Rd., and at one point, they left the path and went onto the road.

Wright says Zander’s friend then parked his four-wheeler on the shoulder of Echo Rd., while Zander parked next to him in the travel lane. Zander reportedly then turned his four-wheeler off, causing the lights to turn off, to make a phone call.

The driver of a pickup truck traveling on Echo Rd. reportedly did not see Zander in the dark and hit the four-wheeler, causing Zander to get thrown out of the vehicle.

Zander suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the Primary Children’s Hospital, where the Jones family has told authorities he has now died.

The other boy was not injured.

SCSO states, “We send our sincerest condolences to the Jones family and friends, Zander’s friend who was with him at the time of the accident, the driver of the truck, and all the first responders involved in this tragic accident. Hug your loved ones often…”

The Jones family has reportedly requested privacy while they grieve the loss of Zander.

No further information is available at this time.