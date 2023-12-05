SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after she was struck by a minivan in a hit-and-run outside a Magna middle school.

Megan Madsen, the principal of Matheson Junior High, said in a note to parents that the hit-and-run happened around 6:30 a.m. in a crosswalk just outside the building. The collision happened prior to the crossing guard reporting for duty.

“This is an unfortunate reminder to please put down phones or other distractions while driving and pay particular attention in school zones,” Madsen wrote. “We need the support of our entire community to ensure the safety of our students while they walk and travel back and forth from school.”

The Unified Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run. Spokesperson Sgt. Melody Cutler said the victim suffered severe road rash and other injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as an older model Dodge Caravan, Cutler said. Neither the license plate number or a description of the driver were immediately available.

According to the school, counselors and mental health professionals will be on campus to support any student in need of help this week.



According to Utah Highway Patrol, there have been 949 crashes involving pedestrians on Utah roads this year.