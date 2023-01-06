SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.

The investigation started on Nov. 25, 2022, when officers responded to an “in-progress fight” at the Gateway.

Officers learned an employee had asked a number of juveniles who were skateboarding to leave the area in front of the business. Instead of leaving, the group of what police say was around 17 people “turned on the employee,” a press release states.

The group allegedly surrounded the employee and “knocked him to the ground” where they “punched, kicked and stomped on him,” police say. Some of the group reportedly used their skateboards to further injure the victim.

Officers attempted to locate the suspects, but police say they ran away before officers arrived. Detectives assigned to SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crime Squad took on the case and obtained surveillance video as well as other evidence. The squad then began the process of trying to identify those involved in the assault.

“Due to the nature of the assault, and with all other leads exhausted,” a release states, detectives reportedly reached out to SLCPD’s Public Relations unit to come up with a “strategic release of information.” The tips and information from that release allowed detectives to identify and charge 13 of the 17 suspects in this case.

Police say all 13 of the identified suspects are juveniles. Five of the suspects have reportedly been charged with aggravated assault (second-degree felony) and riot (third-degree felony), while eight others were charged with riot.

No further information is available at this time.