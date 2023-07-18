Santa Gloria Olvera, 12, who went missing in Salt Lake City on July 17. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who reportedly went missing on Monday morning.

The girl has been identified as Santa Gloria Olvera. Officials say she was last seen the morning of Monday, July 17 at Glendale Middle School, located at 1430 West Andrew Avenue in Salt Lake City.

Santa Gloria Olvera, 12, who went missing in Salt Lake City on July 17. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police Department)

Olvera was reportedly last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. SLCPD said Olvera is considered “at-risk” due to her age.

Anyone with information that could help lead to Olvera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.