TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 12-year-old boy died Monday night after riding a dirt bike on State Route 138 in Tooele County and colliding with a car.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said a Mercedes was traveling westbound on the highway and was turning to go southbound on Sun Valley Drive as the boy approached the same intersection.

The boy collided with the passenger side of the car and died at the scene.

State Route 138 was closed in both directions at the time of the crash, but has since reopened, UHP said.

The crash is under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.