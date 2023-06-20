SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Work continues on the new and improved Salt Lake City Airport, as construction crews continue to build upon Concourse B. On Tuesday, airport officials unveiled six new restaurants and six retail stores that will make up a new plaza coming in the fall of next year.

The new additions are a mix of local and national brands that are required by the airport to offer “street pricing” for their menus and items.

12 new restaurants and retail stores will be added to the new section of Concourse B at the Salt Lake International Airport when it expands in fall 2024. (Image courtesy of Salt Lake International Airport)

The Sandy local brunch spot, Sandy’s Best, and soda shop Thirst will represent Utah’s local food scene in the new area of the concourse while Cotopaxi, The Canyon, and Weller Book Works are the local retailers.

The local stores are joined by restaurants Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Maggiano’s Little Italy, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and national retailers iStore Express, Relay, and Travel Right.

“The new airport has received national accolades for our concession program,” said Salt Lake City Department of Airports executive director Bill Wyatt. “These unique restaurants and shops are expected to garner five-star reviews as well.”

The airport said it looked for a mix of local, regional, and national brands when looking to fill in the spaces around the nine new Concourse B gates. Airport officials also reportedly took into account pricing, hours of operations and establishment service standards when selecting the new stores.

The first five gates of the new section along Concourse B are expected to open in fall 2024, with the remaining four gates to be opened in fall 2025.