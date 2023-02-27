SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Twelve people have been arrested over a 10-day period as part of an undercover operation for child sex predators and human trafficking during the NBA All-Star Game.

Operation Technical Foul targeted people who use the internet to solicit and entice juveniles, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. The sting was organized by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. All 12 suspects are being held in the Salt Lake County Jail, according to Gill. Charges are expected to be filed after review by Gill’s office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office may also review each case for possible federal charges.

“The safety of our children is of paramount importance,” said Gill in a release this morning. “Those who prey on and exploit our most vulnerable will be prosecuted to the full force of the law. This is a collaborative effort to keep our community safe. I appreciate the time that was dedicated to this operation during the All-Star weekend. When many in Salt Lake County were enjoying the events for the All-Star weekend, others took this as an opportunity to violate the law.”

Other agencies involved included the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Davis County Attorney’s Office, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, South Jordan Police Department, Unified Police Department, Tooele City Police Department, Clearfield Police Department, Utah State University Police, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.