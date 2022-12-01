SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.

With respect to the privacy of the family, the girl’s name has not been released.

The incident took place near 2100 East and 1300 South on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Police reported to the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found people performing live-saving measures, including CPR, on the girl.

The girl was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance and the Salt Lake City Fire Department to a local hospital in critical condition. She would later succumb to her injuries.

SLCPD said an investigation is currently ongoing and the driver, a 47-year-old man, has been cooperating with the police. No arrests have been made.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the man, who was driving a Nissan pick-up, was trying to turn from 1300 South onto 2100 East when he hit the girl in the crosswalk.

This crash was the 24th traffic-related death in Salt Lake City in 2022.