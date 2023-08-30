TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies have confirmed to ABC4 that a truck carrying 10 teenagers flipped over while driving down Butterfield Canyon before 6:30 p.m. this evening, Aug. 30.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Bleazard said the teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18 and all residents of the Salt Lake Valley, were traveling at a high rate of speed in a Chevrolet Avalanche on a gravel road near 8700 W. Butterfield Canyon.

“They missed a turn, and the truck rolled down the embankment,” said Bleazard.

The crash happened on the Tooele County side at the very top of the canyon, he said. Some of the teens were in the truck’s cab, and some were in the bed of the truck.

Astonishingly, injuries were few. Bleazard said the conditions of the teens ranged from no injuries to one fracture.

“I am shocked that nobody was severely injured or even killed in this crash,” said Bleazard.

While no impairment was noted or suspected, the teen driver was cited.