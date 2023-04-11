SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that authorities across the state have recently arrested 10 people in a sting operation who were believed to have targeted children via text and social media to meet for sexual activity.

According to the press release, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force spent two weeks in early spring conducting a statewide undercover operation that sought to expose adults who are perpetuating child sexual abuse material online.

Operation Cyber Spear ended in 10 arrests and three search warrants searched. The identities of the offenders are not immediately available. Officials say there are three other pending investigations, which will likely result in more arrests.

The operation was a joint investigation that involved more than 20 law enforcement agencies, including:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

70 officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SIU, and SECURE)

Homeland Security Investigation

United States Secret Service

Utah Department of Corrections Probation and Parole – Region 3

Tremonton City PD

Perry City PD

Weber County SO

Ogden City PD

Roy City PD

Clearfield City PD

Draper City PD

Herriman City PD

Sandy City PD

South Salt Lake City PD

Taylorsville City PD

West Jordan City PD

Bluffdale City PD

Lehi City PD

Salem City PD

Orem City PD

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Park City PD

Intermountain West’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory

Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Enoch City PD

St. George City PD

“The Utah Attorney General’s Office would like to convey appreciation to all who participated and to Ogden City, Lehi City, and St. George City police departments for hosting the operation,” the press release read.