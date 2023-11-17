BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a house fire in Bountiful on Thursday, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

Officials said the fatal fire occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 16.

Crews responded to the incident on reports of heavy smoke coming from the chimney and attic eaves of the home.

Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire

Officials said upon investigating, they found one person deceased inside the house, who had reportedly been trapped inside.

Responding crews were able to extinguish the fire, and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.