MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was pronounced dead on Thursday after being pulled from a car submerged in water at East Canyon Reservoir, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.

On the afternoon of Oct. 5, authorities responded to a vehicle submerged at East Canyon Reservoir. Rangers with the Utah Dept. of Natural Resources were reportedly able to pull the victim from the vehicle, where first responders were then able to give CPR to the individual.

Officials said crews worked with AirLife to try to revive the victim, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While the outcome is not what we’d hoped it’d be, increased staffing at our department allowed us to get to the scene quicker and provide a quality of care that is unheard of in previous years at Morgan Fire & EMS,” a release states.

Officials with Morgan County Fire & EMS said that the increased staffing is helping the department to meet national standards for emergency responses. “Ultimately, we are getting there faster for you and your loved ones, which is truly leading to increased chances for a better outcome when it comes to EVERY call for service,” the release states.

Officials said two of their part-time staff, as well as one command officer, were able to arrive on the scene at this incident within 15 minutes of receiving the call.

If you would like to join Morgan County & EMS, they are accepting applications from qualified individuals here.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.