WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a crash in Wasatch County on Sunday, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On Oct. 1, shortly after 12 p.m., a Ford pickup truck pulling a camper trailer was heading northbound on SR-189 near milepost 20.

Officials said a tractor trailer carrying swiss cheese was heading southbound at the same location.

“For an unknown reason the Ford traveled into southbound lanes,” DPS stated. The Ford reportedly then struck the front passenger side of the tractor trailer and went off the road.

Officials said the Ford caught fire after going off the road, and that the driver died in the fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer reportedly received minor injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.