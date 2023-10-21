SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A hit-and-run crash occurred in Salt Lake City Friday night, leaving one dead, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Oct. 20, shortly before 11 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a person on the ground near 1130 South Redwood Rd. The caller told authorities the victim was in critical condition.

SLCPD officers, firefighters, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene, finding an adult man. The individual was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives believe that the man was walking on Redwood Rd. when a car heading south on the road struck him.

“The driver did not stop,” SLCPD stated in a release.

The identity of the driver, as well as the make and model of their car, is unknown. However, police said the car is likely to have front-end and windshield damage.

“Detectives believe the driver continued south on Redwood Road immediately after the crash,” the release states.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

“The driver is also urged to turn themselves in immediately,” SLCPD said.

Officers closed Redwood Rd. from around Indiana Ave. to California Ave. during the investigation. All roads reopened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

This crash marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.

No further information is available at this time.