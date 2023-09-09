SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed and two others taken to the hospital due to a head-on crash in Spanish Fork Saturday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Mike Gordon, UHP, said the accident occurred shortly before 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 9.

A sedan heading eastbound on U.S. 6 at mile marker 195 crossed over into the opposite lane and crashed into a minivan.

Police said there were two people in the minivan who were seriously injured and taken to the hospital after the crash. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased.

The highway was closed in both lanes due to the accident, though it has since partially reopened with alternating traffic, police said.

The identity of the the deceased has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.