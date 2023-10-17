DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A man died and a woman was seriously hurt Tuesday evening after a paraglider and hang glider collided in midair over Draper.

Sgt. Mike Elkins, with the Draper Police Department, said the collision happened around 5 p.m. at the Salt Lake County Flight Park on 15300 Steep Mountain Drive.

The pilot of the tandem paraglider, 44-year-old Joshua Ellison, died at the scene, Elkins said.

Ellison’s passenger, a woman, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

The pilot of the hang glider suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

While the collision appears to be a tragic accident, it remains under investigation, Elkins said, adding that it is rare for such a thing to happen in the flight park.

According to the U.S. Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, hang gliders are made of aluminum or carbon fiber with a stainless steel cable while paragliders are made with much lighter material that can be folded up into a backpack. Hang gliders are also capable of faster speeds and can fly in stronger conditions due to their build.