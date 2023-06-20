TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has died after he and another were critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Tooele on Monday, June 19, according to Tooele Police.

Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele Police, says the two men were on a stolen motorcycle when they ran a red light at around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

They reportedly ran the light at 1000 N Main St. and ran into the side of a car.

Both individuals were flown by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bentley says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The motorcycle has been reported stolen just a few days prior.

Information regarding the man’s identity has not been released at this time. This incident is under investigation.

No further information is currently available.