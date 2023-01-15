SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two hit-and-run crashes occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.

The first investigation started shortly after 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, when police got information about a “person on the ground” on 700 East near 500 South.

Police say a dark-colored truck was heading south on 700 east when it hit a 31-year-old man in the crosswalk. The driver of that truck reportedly did not stop.

The man died at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

Detectives are looking for a “smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage,” a press release states.

Accident 1 (Courtesy of SLCPD)

The second investigation started shortly before 5 a.m., when police got information about “two people down on the ground” near 1300 South West Temple.

An off-duty SLCPD lieutenant reportedly happened to be in the area and responded to the scene. Salt Lake City firefighters told police that based on the injuries, the two people, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old, had “likely been hit and dragged by a vehicle,” the release states.

Additional SLCPD officers responded to the scene, and paramedics transported the two teens to a hospital. Police say both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation reportedly shows the teens were in a crosswalk when another “dark-colored truck” driving west on 1300 South hit them. Police say the driver of the truck did not stop.

Officers found additional evidence from the crash near 245 West 1300 South.

Accident 2 (Courtesy of SLCPD)

No arrests have been made in either case, and although the description of both trucks are similar, “at this point, detectives do not believe the two cases are related,” the release states. Detectives are continuing to investigate both crashes and are reviewing surveillance video at this time.

“I am very concerned about what is happening on our roadways,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “Since Friday, four people have been hurt in our city while crossing the street. And sadly, overnight, a man died when a truck hit him and left him in the street. This is unacceptable.”

“Every day our officers are out talking about and enforcing traffic safety laws,” Chief Brown added. “No matter how you use our roadways, there must be individual responsibility and a personal commitment to safe driving and safe use of our roads.”

The crash near 700 East 500 South marks the first traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.

No further information is currently available.