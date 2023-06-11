SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person has been injured in a Salt Lake City shooting on Sunday, June 11, according to authorities.

Salt Lake City Police have arrested a suspect after one victim was reportedly injured in a shooting near 100 South 300 East. Police say the suspect had a gun which has now been recovered.

The victim is now in stable condition, according to authorities. Police say there is no further danger to the public.

Police are investigating the incident and will provide more information shortly.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.