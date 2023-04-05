SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting in South Salt Lake that left one person injured Wednesday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened at 1967 South 300 West. One person is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, officials said.

300 West is closed temporarily from 1900 to 2100 South as officials investigate the shooting.

“Officers and our crime lab technicians will be on scene for a while to process the scene, collect evidence, and to speak with witnesses,” SLCPD stated.

Authorities encourage any witnesses of the incident to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.