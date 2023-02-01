Last Updated: 2/1/2023 9:12 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person sustained critical injuries following a shooting at a townhouse complex in Glendale on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD officers reportedly responded to a shooting at 1665 S. Riverside Drive around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one man with a gunshot wound. Gold Cross Ambulance transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

There does not appear to be any imminent danger to the community, the press release states.

An on-scene investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-22963.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.