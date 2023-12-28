OREM, Utah (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized Thursday when a fire that originated at an Orem restaurant burned the roof of an attached building.

Sgt. Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department said the fire started around 12:40 p.m. in the kitchen at Tucanos Brazilian Grill, located on the 500 block of 1300 South.

The flames shot up the flue in the grill and burned the roof of an attached office building, which was evacuated.

Emergency crews brought the one person injured to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not listed, and it’s unclear what type of injury they suffered.

The officer building has since reopened, but the restaurant was closed until further notice, Hirst said.