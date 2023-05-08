SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized after a 2-alarm house fire in Sandy early Monday morning, May 8, according to the Sandy Fire Dept.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie says the house is a total loss, with an estimated $300k-$500k in damages.

Courtesy of Sandy Fire Dept.

Multiple calls reportedly came in from neighbors just after midnight, and multiple agencies, including Sandy Fire, Unified Fire Authority, Draper Fire, and West Jordan Fire responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire by around 2:30 a.m., McConaghie says.

One person was reportedly sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation due to the fire but has since been released. All pets in the house — three dogs and one cat — have been accounted for.

No further information is available at this time.