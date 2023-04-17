KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — An individual was ejected and pinned beneath their car in a rollover crash in Kaysville this week, according to Kaysville Police.

Kaysville officers reportedly assisted Farmington Police in responding to the accident, which occurred on the top of the State St. overpass.

Courtesy of Kaysville Police

Police say one person was “partially ejected” from the vehicle and pinned underneath it during the crash.

Miraculously, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No further information is available at this time.