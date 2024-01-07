SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a residential burglary in the East Liberty Park neighborhood Sunday.

The investigation began just after 3:30 p.m., when SLCPD reportedly received information about a burglary near 1400 South and Lincoln Street. Initial information indicated the suspect may have had a weapon, although police said they are uncertain about whether a weapon was involved.

As officers arrived, they said the suspect had entered the apartment and began barricading himself. The officers then set up around the apartment, began gathering additional resources, and called out the suspect, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., the suspect reportedly exited and officers safely took him into custody.

Police said the investigation is still underway, but there is no danger to the public. Officers reportedly determined the suspect knew the people inside the apartment but that he was “unwelcome.”

SLCPD said no updates or additional information will be released unless the person detained is booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges.