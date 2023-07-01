SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Spanish Fork on Saturday, July 1, according to Spanish Fork Police.

Officials say the motorcycle accident happened in the area of 450 North Highway 6 in Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork Police and EMS responded to the scene and found a man, 34, deceased.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on the highway and “made a quick lane change clipping the rear end of a pickup truck,” according to a release.

The motorcycle reportedly crossed into the westbound lanes where it was hit by an oncoming vehicle, “which also threw the motorcycle into an additional westbound vehicle,” the release states.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Spanish Fork Police are currently investigating this accident.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions from Center St. to Expressway Ln. and “will be for the next couple of hours,” police say.