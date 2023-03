SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sandy Sunday morning, according to Sandy Police.

Sgt. Greg Moffit, Sandy Police, says that the shooting occurred in the area of 11640 S 1000 E.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moffit states that the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on March 26, leaving a Sandy man deceased, though no further information was provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.