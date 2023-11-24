SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was killed in a crash Friday evening on Highway 40 in Wasatch County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near milepost 47.

Investigators say a Dodge pickup collided with a Nissan car. It’s yet unclear which vehicle the victim was in, or if anyone else was hurt.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said another crash happened nearby, around mile post 51.

The highway was closed in both directions as crews investigate the crashes. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

It’s yet unclear if the recent wintry weather was a factor, although that area remains under a winter weather advisory.