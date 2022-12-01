WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — An elderly man has died as a result of a car crash in West Jordan on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 a Dodge pick-up was getting off northbound Bangerter Highway at 9000 South at high speed when it collided with a Chevy Colorado driven by an elderly man that was going westbound on the same road.

The collision, which happened around 1 p.m., caused the Chevy Colorado to roll onto the Jordan Valley Medical Center property and hit a shed. The elderly man was pronounced dead by first responders on the scene.

A 6-year-old child was the other occupant in the pick-up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash is still under investigation. It has not been determined if either party ran a red light or if there was any alcohol involved.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.