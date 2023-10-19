This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Details are very few at this hour, but police have confirmed to ABC4.com that one person is dead after being struck in traffic in Cottonwood Heights.

Cottonwood Heights Police said the crash occurred Thursday near Bella Vista Elementary, around the intersection of Fort Union Boulevard and 2220 East. The crash occurred very near the same location where a 12-year-old was seriously injured by a vehicle as he was crossing the road on Monday.

