WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash in West Valley City overnight, according to West Valley City Police.

Authorities said that the accident occurred at 3100 South 3200 West on Friday, August 4.

Police said a passenger car heading northbound collided with an SUV. The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured.

Of the four people in the SUV, police said one was pronounced deceased, while two others were in critical condition and one other was in serious condition.

The circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.